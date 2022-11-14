Search

14 Nov 2022

Aodh Ruadh win in U-21B again - this time in Glenfin

Cian Rooney top-scored as Aodh Ruadh made it three wins from three in the U-21B Championship with victory at Glenfin on Sunday

Cian Rooney, seen here, centre, with Philip Patton and Darren Drummond, kicked 2-3 for Aodh Ruadh in their win at Glenfin

Reporter:

Tom Comack

14 Nov 2022 2:50 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Aodh Ruadh chalked up their third win of the U-21B campaign with a comfortable win over Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday afternoon.

Glenfin 0-11
Aodh Ruadh 3-12

Cian Rooney and Harry Howarth scored the goals for the Ernesiders, while midfielder Shaun Ward and full-forward Odhran O’Connor did the bulk of the scoring for Glenfin.

There was little between the teams in the first half and the locals were still very much in the tie as they trailed by four points at half-time. Harry Howard’s goal was the big score of the half and the difference between the sides.

But Aodh Ruadh opened up in the second half and Rooney’s two green flags set them on their way against a gallant Glenfin outfit. Aodh Ruadh who are already through to the last eight are home to Glenswilly, in their final group game next weekend.

Glenfin scorers: Shaun Ward 0-5; Odhran O’Connor 0-4; Daniel Marley 0-2.
Aodh Ruadh scorers: Cian Rooney 2-3; Harry Howard 1-0; Matthew Gillespie 0-3; Eoghan Kelly 0-2; Shane Delahunty, Colm McGloin, Jack Gallagher, Damian Weber 0-1 each.
Glenfin: Niall Campbell McMenamin; Conor McMenamin, Ross Bradley, Eoin Garrell; Odhran McGlynn, Shaun Marley, Shaun Ward; Jack Marley; Gavin McCormack, Luke McGlynn, Daniel Marley; Matthew Wooton, Odhran Connor, Kaine McGlynn. Subs: Jack Bradley for Gavin McCormick, Niall Marley for C McMenamin.
Aodh Ruadh: Aaron Cullen; Conor Foy, Shane Gillespie, Ryan Keenaghan; Shane Delahunty, Kyle Murray, Daire Gallagher; Colm McGloin, Odhran McGarrigle; Cian Rooney, Senan Rooney, Harry Howarth; Damian Weber, Matt Gillespie, Eoghan Kelly.
Subs: Aidan Sweeney for C Foy; Jack Gallagher for H Howarth, Aengus Sweeney for D Weber, James Gallagher for D Gallagher.

