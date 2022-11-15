Search

16 Nov 2022

Leo McLoone appointed as new manager of Donegal U-20s

Naomh Conaill clubman Leo McLoone takes over as Donegal U-20 manager from Gary Duffy, with Luke Barrett continuing in the role as U-17 boss for the a third year

Leo McLoone appointed as new manager of Donegal U-20s

Leo McLoone helped Donegal to the 2012 All-Ireland SFC

Reporter:

Alan Foley

15 Nov 2022 10:17 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone has been confirmed as the new manager of the county's U-20s.

McLoone was part of the backroom team for the last two years under Gary Duffy, alongside Eamon McGee and Donegal GAA have confirmed the Naomh Conaill clubman will now take over the role, with McGee - who was also helped Donegal lift Sam Maguire 10 years ago - staying on. Luke Barrett, the current U-17 manager, will continue at the helm.

“Donegal GAA are delighted to announce the news that Luke Barrett and Leo McLoone have both agreed to accept the roles of Donegal U1-7 and U-20 county team managers respectively, for the 2023 season,” reads a statement from Donegal GAA.

“Luke continues to do fantastic work with our boys as he enters his third year as our U-17 manager. Leo takes up the U20 role, after two years of dedication and commitment from Gary Duffy. We would like to thank Gary for all his work and wish him all the best for the future.

“This is a massive boost for our young players and no doubt that both their knowledge and experience will have a huge impact on the development of our players at these age grades.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media