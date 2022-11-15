Leo McLoone appointed as new manager of Donegal U-20s

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone has been confirmed as the new manager of the county's U-20s.

McLoone was part of the backroom team for the last two years under Gary Duffy, alongside Eamon McGee and Donegal GAA have confirmed the Naomh Conaill clubman will now take over the role, with McGee - who was also helped Donegal lift Sam Maguire 10 years ago - staying on. Luke Barrett, the current U-17 manager, will continue at the helm.

“Donegal GAA are delighted to announce the news that Luke Barrett and Leo McLoone have both agreed to accept the roles of Donegal U1-7 and U-20 county team managers respectively, for the 2023 season,” reads a statement from Donegal GAA.

“Luke continues to do fantastic work with our boys as he enters his third year as our U-17 manager. Leo takes up the U20 role, after two years of dedication and commitment from Gary Duffy. We would like to thank Gary for all his work and wish him all the best for the future.

“This is a massive boost for our young players and no doubt that both their knowledge and experience will have a huge impact on the development of our players at these age grades.”