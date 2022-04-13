Clár úr Ceol a’ Ghleanna ar Raidió na Gaeltachta le Ciarán Ó Maonaigh

Ciarán i mbun ceol lena theaghlach
Beidh clár úr, Ceol a’Ghleanna, leis an bhfidléir iomráiteach Ciarán Ó Maonaigh as Tír Chonaill ag toiseacht ar RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Déardaoin, Aibreán 28.
Is ceoltóir agus stiúrthóir teilifíse é Ciarán agus as Gaoth Dobhair ó dhúchas dó. Tógadh é i dteaghlach atá sáite sa cheol, agus bhí tionchar mór aige sin air, go háirithe a athair mór agus a mhúinteoir ceoil Francie Mooney, agus baill Altan Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh agus Frankie Kennedy.
Sa chlár úr seo gach Déardaoin, beidh ceol, damhsa agus amhránaíocht den scoth ag Ciarán Ó Maonaigh dúinn le muid a chur ar ár gcompord ag deireadh an lae.
