Neart craic ag Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair i mbliana

Bhí cuid de na ceoltóirí traidisiúnta is cumasaí sa tír i lár stáitse ag Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair i mbliana.
I measc na gceoltóirí a bhí i láthair bhí Altan, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Dermot Byrne agus Steve Cooney, SíFiddlers, Skipper’s Alley, Daoirí Farrell, Laoise Kelly agus go leor eile nach hiad.
Bhí neart seisiúin cheoil ann chomh maith ag an deireadh seactaine.
Is i nGaeltacht Gheal Ghaoth Dobhair a reáchtáiltear an mhórfhéile cheoil seo ar bhunús bliantúil.
An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision to refuse planning permission for a communications tower in the centre of Muff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.