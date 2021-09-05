One to watch: Young Donegal golfer wins Flogas Irish Junior Open Summer Tour Major

Danny McColgan with his prestigious Irish Junior Open Tour head-cover that he picked up after his victory in Killymoon
A young Donegal golfer is really making his mark.
Danny McColgan, a member of Buncrana Golf Club, was crowned as the under-7 champion at the ‘Flogas Irish Junior Open Summer Tour Major’ at Killymoon Golf Club.
He had a great year on the Irish Junior Open Tour and was also the Winter Tour champion at Castlerock Golf Club back in June.
