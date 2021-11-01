2020 Donegal Sports Star Award winners receive their gongs

The 2020 Donegal Sports Star Award winners were presented with their awards on Monday evening.

The 2020 award winners were announced at a virtual ceremony in January. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the handover of the 12 awards was delayed until Monday.

The winners gathered for a swift ceremony to toast the 45th Donegal Sports Star Award winners at the Mount Errigal Hotel.

“Every one of the 12 winners goes into the history books as the first virtual award winners,” said Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle.

“Covid changed everything and it looked for a while as if there would be no awards as there was so little sport played in the early part of 2020.

“For the first time, we hosted a virtual event due to the pandemic and we were thrilled with how it went.

“The show was produced and presented in a very professional manner. It was short, slick and very well received.”

Ms Boyle hailed the support of the exclusive sponsors, Donegal County Council, whose involvement first began in 1977 when they sponsored the schools awards.

“Donegal County Council has been a long-time sponsor of the Donegal Sports Star Awards and you are assured of the continued support,” Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray, said.

“It is a great honour for everyone to be recognised. 2020 was a very difficult year. That even a limited number of sporting competition was allowed go ahead was welcome.

“We are now heading to the 46th Donegal Sports Star Awards and what a journey it has been. So many individuals, teams and schools have been honoured in that time. This is a proud evening for the winners to join the list of legends in the record books.

Rathmullan jockey Oisin Orr was the overall winner in 2020. Orr enjoyed 39 winners in 2020 and took his first Grade 1 win when he won the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh aboard Search For A Song.

Rising Lifford-Strabane athletics star Adrienne Gallen was the Youth Award winner.

Clonmany B Tug Of War were big winners with three awards heading their way.

In early 2020, they won gold and silver medals at the World Indoor Tug Of War Championships, which were held at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny.

Clonmany B manager Kevin McLaughlin won the coach/manager award and a memorable night for the club was completed as Clonmany Tug Of War stalwart Danny McGonigle was given the appreciation award having been instrumental in bringing the World Indoor Tug Of War Championships to Donegal.

Donegal County Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin said: “Covid made 2020 a very challenging year.It was disappointing not to have the normal, formal function for the first time since 1976. The committee was very determined not to break the link and I comment them for the virtual awards.

“When the Donegal Sports Stars ward formed in 1976 it was based on the philosophy that the winners would be honoured in a forum that transcended all divides. That is a fully-inclusive ethos that Donegal County Council fully backs. The awards promote participation and reward success.”

2020 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan (Overall Award)

Adrienne Gallen, Lifford/Strabane Athletic Club (Youth Award)

Mickey McCann, Donegal Senior Hurling team (Special Recognition Award)

Danny McGonigle Clonmany Tug of War Club (Appreciation Award)

Oisin Orr (Professional Sport Achievement)

Clonmany B Tug of War team (Team Award)

St. Bernadette’s Letterkenny (Primary School Award)

St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny (Secondary Schools Award)

Patsy McGowan Finn Harps (Hall of Fame)

Kevin McLaughlin Clonmany B Tug of War team (Coach/Manager Award)

Siobhan Coyle, Gaeil Fhánada GAA Club (Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award)

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan (International Achievement Award)