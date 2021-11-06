Fists of Fury: Jason Quigley at Fury base ahead of world title tilt

Jason Quigley with Tyson Fury in Morcambe.
Jason Quigley has been training at the base of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ahead of his own shot at a world title in two weeks’ time.
Quigley goes up against undefeated WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on November 19 in New Hampshire.
The Ballybofey man (19-1, 14KOs) is sharpening the edge at Fury’s gym in Morecambe, England.
Quigley’s coach Andy Lee is also a coach on the team of Fury, who is Lee’s cousin.
Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their third meeting at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last month, the ‘Gypsy King’ stopping Wilder in the eleventh round.
Joseph Parker, who also trains under Lee and faces Derek Chisora on December 18, is among the other boxers who has been training alongside Quigley as he goes for his shot at the world in 13 days' time.
The Gypsy King— Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) November 4, 2021
.
Thank you @Tyson_Fury for having me in your gym for camp
.
You are your environment and mine right now is a world champion environment ☘️
.#AndradeQuigley #GypsyKing @DAZNBoxing @AndyLeeBoxing pic.twitter.com/cVTwLW1cBH
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.