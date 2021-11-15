Search

McGinty dreams of homecoming bout ahead of swift six-round step-up

Brett McGinty lands a punch. Photo: Hennessy Sports

Chris McNulty

Brett McGinty will be back to work this week ahead of a swift next fight.

The St Johnston man moved to 4-0 as a pro with a points win over Pavel Albrecht on Saturday evening in Coventry.

McGinty defeated the Czech 40-36 on points at the Coventry Skydome.

The 23-year-old will fight again on a Hennessy Sports card on December 10 at Crystal Palace - and will move up to a six-rounder.

“We’ll step into a six-rounder in December and that’s what I need,” McGinty told Donegal Live.

“It’s hard to get the stoppage inside four rounds.

“I felt he was there for the taking, but he spoiled a lot and it was frustrating. He just wanted to get through the rounds.

“He was dangerous with his head, coming in low with big wide shots. He had a bit in them at the start, but the sting went out of them later on.”

Albrecht began to appear unsteady on his feet when McGinty landed a couple of fire-cracking body shots at the end of the opening stanza.

McGinty stayed in control of things in the second round and by the end of the third, Albrecht tried to call a low-blow, in a seeming attempt to buy him a second to catch a breath.

As is his wont, McGinty had plenty of joy to the Czech’s body.

McGinty said: “I caught him with a decent body shot and he tried to call a low blow. The ref didn’t heed him, but he got a couple of seconds.

“He got the two or three seconds to get himself sorted. Ricky was actually saying that if it was him he would’ve got him out of there. That’s something I learned from this fight.”

McGinty, now based in Manchester where he is trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton, indicated in the build-up that he wanted to replicate the Hitman’s entertaining style.

He said: “Ricky was happy with the work. He said there wasn’t much more that I could do. He was a tough lad, but we’ll get onto the longer rounds now. Ricky was saying that these lads are fading when I’m coming on strong and he’s right.

“I had a fight and was off for five months and the off for three months, but if you look at it now I’ll have had three fights in four months when I get the December fight and that’ll be five in 12 months. That’s more like it. I feel that I’m benefiting from that and I’m improving.”

The former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medals took the air from Albrecht, who managed to see the final bell.

An eight-time Irish champion as an amateur with Oakleaf ABC, McGinty is now dreaming of a bout at home - preferably for a title.

McGinty would dearly love to headline in Derry. The Maiden City has not staged a show since Charlie Nash overcame Frank McCord at the Guildhall in 1982.

Moves have been afoot in recent years to get the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) to sanction a card in Derry.

McGinty said: “I won Irish titles as an amateur and would love to win one as a pro. Mick (Hennessy) is planning a show in Ireland.

“To do that at home would be a dream come true.  Mick has myself and the two McKennas (Aaron and Stevie), all of us are Sheer Sports fighter stop.

“I’d love to think that I could get a fight in Derry - and if it was for a title, that would be unreal. Derry is on my doorstep and it’s where I trained and fought as an amateur. I’d love to get back to fight as a pro for a title.”

