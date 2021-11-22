Search

22/11/2021

Finn Valley's Flanagan twins selected for European Cross Country Championships

Finn Valley AC twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan have been selected on the Irish squad for the SPAR European Cross Country Championships.

The Flanagan twins are part of the six-woman Irish team that goes next month at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin on December 12.

At Sunday’s Irish Senior Cross Country Championships, Roisin Flanagan finished as the third individual in the women’s race, earning her automatic selection.

Eilish Flanagan won the Rothman Orthopaedics 8k in Philadelphia, an impressive time of 26:07 catapulting her into contention.

Michelle Finn, Aoibhe Richardson, Aoife Cooke and Fionnuala McCormack make up the Irish team.

The Flanagan sisters won silver medals with Ireland at the European U23 Cross Country Championships in Bela Vista Park, Lisbon in 2019.

The Gortin women are both Masters students at Adams State University, where they are coached by Damon Martin.

At the Olympic Games earlier this year, Eilish Flanagan clocked a new personal best of 9:34.86 in the 3,000m steeplechase.

