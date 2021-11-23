Jason Quigley undergoes successful surgery on broken jaw

Jason Quigley has underwent successful surgery on his broken jaw.
Quigley had surgery at Altnegalvin hospital last night on the injury sustained during his defeat to Demetrius Andrade on Friday night.
Quigley was stopped by defending champion Andrade in the second round of their WBO world middleweight title bout at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.
A vicious southpaw right-hander from Andrade inflicted the damage on Quigley.
However, the Ballybofey man said that the procedure, completed following his return from the United States, was a success.
“Surgery on my jaw was a success,” he said on social media.
“Massive thank you the the doctors and nurses for doing such a great job and getting me treated so quick.”
Thank you everybody for all the well wishes really so grateful for everybody’s support
Time to rest, recover and heal. Peace out ✌ pic.twitter.com/7cx5efPXP3
