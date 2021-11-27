Narrow Kirk Cup defeat for Raphoe

Raphoe started their Kirk Cup campaign with a narrow defeat against North Down in the group phase on Saturday in Comber.

North Down 2

Raphoe 1

Raphoe started off in the worst possible way when, only three minutes into the game, sloppy marking around the Raphoe goal allowed North Down to take an early lead.

Raphoe recovered well and came close on a two occasions before equalising, Jake Watt finding Matthew Lecky in space who fired a shot into the bottom corner.

Raphoe produced their best hockey in the second quarter, numerous chances being denied each time by the North keeper.

George Patterson was denied by the keeper’s glove before being thwarted minutes later by the helmet.

Lecky fired wide while Timmy Porter, James Wilson and Luke Johnson also had efforts saved.

Going into the third quarter Raphoe were unable to continue their attack on the home side’s goal.

Ian McGinigle joined to steady Raphoe’s defence and, along with Zack West, Evan Lyttle, Simon Goudie and Caine Johnson, kept North quiet up until the final seconds of the third quarter.

A counter attack against Raphoe led to a penalty corner and North Down scored the resulting corner with a powerful drag flick past Blake Boal.

Raphoe pushed hard in the fourth quarter, Sam McKnight joining a four-attack forward line but couldn’t get the run of the ball and North Down held on for the win.



Raphoe: B.Boal, C.Johnson, E.Lyttle, S.Goudie, I.McGonigle, Z.West, G.Patterson, T.Eaton, J.Wilson, J.Watt, L.Johnson, S.McKnight, M.Lecky, T.Porter