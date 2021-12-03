Rachael Darragh topples sixth seed to reach last 16 of Welsh Open

Rachael Darragh toppled number six seed Katerina Tomalova to reach the second round of the Welsh Open.
The Raphoe badminton player came from behind to beat Tomalova, who hails from Czech Republic, 16-21 21-15 21-7.
Darragh bowed out after a 21-12 21-17 loss to Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the last 16 in Cardiff.
Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan exited the mixed doubles after a 21-19 13-21 21-16 loss to French pair Lucas Renoir and Tea Margueritte.
