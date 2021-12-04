Top journalism awards for Donegal sportswriters

Keith Duggan and Kieran Cunningham
Two Donegal journalists were among the winners at the 2021 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.
Ballyshannon man Keith Duggan won the Broadsheet Sportswriter of the Year.
Duggan is a former Donegal Democrat journalist who is now the Chief Sportswriter at The Irish Times.
Kieran Cunningham, a native of Glencolmcille who is the Chief Sportswriter at the Irish Daily Star, won the Popular Sports Journalist category.
The award winners were announced on Thursday night in a virtual broadcast.
The annual industry awards, which are run by NewsBrands Ireland and sponsored by the National Lottery, took a different format once again this year due to Covid-19 and instead of the traditional Mansion House awards lunch were broadcast via www.journalismawards.ie and featured host Matt Cooper and members of the Journalism Awards judging panel announcing the winners.
