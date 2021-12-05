Jordan Furey retains Clan Wars crown via first round stoppage

Jordan Furey was true to his word as he retained is Clan Wars super lightweight title in impressive style on Sunday.
A first round stoppage of Fredrick Høifødt at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast moves the unbeaten Furey to 5-0.
Furey, based out of the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, overcame the Norwegian via submission to keep hold of the title.
The Letterkenny man dropped Høifødt and locked up in a triangle. The bout was stopped after one minute and 12 second of the opening round.
Before the fight, Furey warned Høifødt that he was ‘coming for a stoppage’ and so it proved.
Høifødt drops to 5-2 while Furey will surely be eyeing up some big bouts in 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.