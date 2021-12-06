Silver for Lucy McGlynn in Glasgow

Lucy McGlynn of Tir Chonaill AC won the silver medal at the Under-18 Schools’ Pentathlon in Glasgow at the weekend.
The Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student was edged to the gold medal by Lucy Jane McFadden from England.
McGlynn ended with a total of 3,665 points at the Emirates Arena.
The Donegal woman threw a 12.11m shot before finishing third in the 60m hurdles in 8.87 seconds.
McGlynn leapt to 5.22m in the long jump and cleared 1.60 on the high jump before ending with a 2:29.13 800m race.
Another Tir Chonaill AC athlete, Ethan Dewhirst of St Columba’s Comprehensive in Glenties, competed in the under-16 boys event. Dewhirst scored 1922 points.
Lifford-Strabane AC’s Finn O’Neill was edged out to the medals in the under-18 boys event, with a 3,527 points tally seeing him finishing in fourth spot.
