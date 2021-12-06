McShane and McCole set sights on Ulster Elites

Paddy McShane will hope to add an Ulster Elite title to his recent Irish Elite crown this week.
The Letterkenny ABC flyweight faces Craig Bigger of Cookstown in Thursday night’s final in Belfast.
McShane and Bigger square off at the Girdwood Community Hub.
In October, McShane defeated Paudraic Downey from Antrim in the Irish Elite final, the Donegal puncher taking a 3-2 split decision.
This is McShane’s debut year at Elite level and an injury denied him an Irish debut when he traveled to the Golden Gong Tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia.
McShane is one of two Donegal boxers in action this week with Illies Golden Gloves welterweight Matthew McCole also due in the ring.
Dungloe native McCole faces a big task in a semi-final on Wednesday night against St Malachy’s Newry man Eugene McKeever.
At the recent World Championships in Belgrade, McKeever - the Irish Elite champion - was Ireland’s welterweight representative, losing out to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev from Uzbekistan.
Carndonagh woman Rosemary Doherty received a walkover win the women’s 70kgs category.
