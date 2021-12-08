Search

08 Dec 2021

Letterkenny and Finn Valley teams set for European stage

Donegal delight at National Cross-Country Championships

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Teams from Letterkenny AC and Finn Valley AC will compete at the 2022  European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country in Portugal.

Letterkenny AC’s senior women’s team and the junior women’s team from Finn Valley AC will be in action on February 6 in Oeiras, near Lisbon.

The European Champion Clubs Cup is making a return after a three-year Covid-induced absence.

Last month in Santry, Letterkenny AC won the Irish senior crown in impressive fashion, led by Ann-Marie McGlynn in sixth.

McGlynn and fellow scorers Nakita Burke, Christine Russell and Natasha Adams saw off Leevale for LAC to take the team gold.

The black and amber team are now bound for the Jamor National Sports Complex in February.

Finn Valley AC will go in the junior women’s race after they won the Irish Under-20 team title in Santry.

Cara Laverty led the way in 11th with Sara Bradley 14th. Nuala Bose (23rd) and Eimear McCarroll (38th) the other scorers.

The John Rogan-coached quartet will now take the Finn Valley singlet back onto the European stage once more. In 1995 and 1996, Finn Valley finished as the sixth overall team at senior level in the European Champion Clubs Cup.

At the weekend, Bose, Laverty and Bradley scored as Finn Valley added the Under-19 title to the sideboard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media