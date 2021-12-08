Letterkenny and Finn Valley teams set for European stage

Teams from Letterkenny AC and Finn Valley AC will compete at the 2022 European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country in Portugal.

Letterkenny AC’s senior women’s team and the junior women’s team from Finn Valley AC will be in action on February 6 in Oeiras, near Lisbon.

The European Champion Clubs Cup is making a return after a three-year Covid-induced absence.

Last month in Santry, Letterkenny AC won the Irish senior crown in impressive fashion, led by Ann-Marie McGlynn in sixth.

McGlynn and fellow scorers Nakita Burke, Christine Russell and Natasha Adams saw off Leevale for LAC to take the team gold.

The black and amber team are now bound for the Jamor National Sports Complex in February.

Finn Valley AC will go in the junior women’s race after they won the Irish Under-20 team title in Santry.

Cara Laverty led the way in 11th with Sara Bradley 14th. Nuala Bose (23rd) and Eimear McCarroll (38th) the other scorers.

The John Rogan-coached quartet will now take the Finn Valley singlet back onto the European stage once more. In 1995 and 1996, Finn Valley finished as the sixth overall team at senior level in the European Champion Clubs Cup.

At the weekend, Bose, Laverty and Bradley scored as Finn Valley added the Under-19 title to the sideboard.