Disappointment for Brett McGinty as injury forces fight cancellation

Brett McGinty’s planned fight this Friday in London has been called off.

The St Johnston man sustained a shoulder injury last week and has had to pull out.

McGinty was due to face Bulgarian Angel Emilov at the Crystal Palace as part of a Hennessy Sports fight night.

McGinty (4-0) was aiming for a big performance to round off what has been an encouraging first 12 months in the pro ranks.

"It’s been a very difficult decision to make at this late stage of camp but on the advice of my coaches it’s the right one to make for the benefit of my career going forward," he said.

The former eight-time Irish schoolboy champion, who was a Commonwealth Youth Games silver and European Schoolboy bronze medalist, made his pro debut last December.

After the Covid-19 pandemic delayed his debut, he overcame Jan Ardon last December in Redditch.

The Ricky Hatton-trained McGinty followed up with wins over Dwain Grant, Teodor Nikolov and Pavel Albrecht, all in Coventry, this year.

His stoppage of Nikolov was his first as a professional and he is now earmarking further inroads in 2022 with an Irish title among his short-medium term goals.