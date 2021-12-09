Finn Valley's Flanagan twins set for European Cross Country Championships

Finn Valley AC twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan will compete for Ireland this Sunday at the European Cross Country Championships.

That these European Championships are being held in Dublin add further feeling to the sense of occasion.

The Flanagan women go into the race at the Sport Ireland Campus in good form.

Roisin was the bronze medalist at the Irish Senior Cross Country Championships in Santry.

Eilish won the Rothman Orthopaedics 8k in Philadelphia in an impressive time of 26:07 before returning to Ireland to compete.

The Flanagans won silver medals with Ireland at the European U23 Cross-Country Championships in Bela Vista Park, Lisbon in 2019.

Masters students at Adams State University, where they are coached by Damon Martin, the Flanagans are hopeful of helping the Irish team to win medals this weekend.

The 2021 edition of these Championships will mark the second occasion that the event has taken place in Dublin, following on from a hugely successful hosting in 2009.

Those who can’t make it to the event can tune into RTÉ 2 for all 7 races, or watch live via the European Athletics Youtube Channel or website.