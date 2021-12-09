Search

09 Dec 2021

Finn Valley's Flanagan twins set for European Cross Country Championships

Finn Valley's Flanagan twins set for European Cross Country Championships

The Flanagan twins with former Irish Athletics Team Manager Patsy McGonagle

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Valley AC twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan will compete for Ireland this Sunday at the European Cross Country Championships.

That these European Championships are being held in Dublin add further feeling to the sense of occasion.

The Flanagan women go into the race at the Sport Ireland Campus in good form.

Roisin was the bronze medalist at the Irish Senior Cross Country Championships in Santry.

Eilish won the Rothman Orthopaedics 8k in Philadelphia in an impressive time of 26:07 before returning to Ireland to compete.

The Flanagans won silver medals with Ireland at the European U23 Cross-Country Championships in Bela Vista Park, Lisbon in 2019.

Masters students at Adams State University, where they are coached by Damon Martin, the Flanagans are hopeful of helping the Irish team to win medals this weekend.

The 2021 edition of these Championships will mark the second occasion that the event has taken place in Dublin, following on from a hugely successful hosting in 2009.

Those who can’t make it to the event can tune into RTÉ 2 for all 7 races, or watch live via the European Athletics Youtube Channel or website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media