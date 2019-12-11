If at first you don't succeed...

A Donegal schoolboy's perserverence finally paid off this week when he finished first in his local Parkrun - after 82 attempts.

Buncrana teenager Eoin Mulhern, a regular at the popular Saturday morning 5K run on the town's shore front, romped home in a time of 21:52.

The 14-year-old was all smiles after finally becoming the first runner home since his first run back in 2017.