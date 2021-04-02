RTE sign broadcasting deal to screen more Irish race meetings

RTÉ Sport and Horse Racing Ireland have announced that they have agreed a new broadcasting deal for live coverage of Irish horse racing for the next three years that will deliver a record number of free-to-air live racing days in Ireland.

Under the new deal, RTÉ will broadcast 31 days of live racing in 2021, rising to 32 live days in 2022 and in 2023.

RTÉ will continue to bring Irish audiences closer to all the action from the coveted Festivals at Fairyhouse, Punchestown, the Curragh, Galway and Leopardstown., while new to the RTÉ schedule will be the Ascot Trials Day from Naas in May, and a series of top-quality winter Sundays over the jumps.

2021’s action continues this Easter Sunday and Monday from 2.30pm with Racing from Fairyhouse, culminating in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, Declan McBennett, said: “Horse racing is an integral part of the RTÉ Sport offering, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with Horse Racing Ireland and the racecourses. The trainers and jockeys in particular have proven repeatedly that they are at the very forefront of their profession internationally, and we hope to see the very best of Irish equine talent over the next three years.”

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “RTÉ has long been a wonderful partner for Irish racing, and we are delighted to extend our relationship for a further three years. The increased coverage is very welcome and will enhance the telling of our great racing stories.”