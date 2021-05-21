Countdown to the first major rally event in the north-west since Covid easing

Motorsport enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that a rally event will be taking place in the north-west later this month.

Ballykelly's Shackleton Complex in Co. Derry will be buzzing with excitement with the return of racing action on Saturday, May 29.

It will have the added bonus with the accommodation of spectators following a relaxation of the restrictions that closed sporting venues for the best part of a year.

Drivers will complete up to eight timed runs over the exciting and challenging roads and lanes within the 620-acre former military airport complex.

There have been entries from 120 competitors, from all over the country, in ten different classes.

These include flame spitting turbo charged four wheel drive R5 Fiesta’s, R2 Fiestas, WRC Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubishi EVOs.

There will be some beautifully prepared and incredibly fast rear wheel drive Ford Escorts, BMW’s and Toyotas. Added to the mix will be Honda Civics, Peugeot 205’s and 208’s, Renaults, Opels and Vauxhalls in the front wheel drive classes, all competing for the honours for fastest overall time of the day.

A high action event is expected around this superb rally venue and it all starts at 10.30am.

The government restrictions limit the number of overall attendees, so it is advised to get to Shackleton early in the day to avoid any disappointments.

The Entry List for this event together with full details of future events, information and pictures can be found at the RSA website - www.therallysportassociation.com

The Rallysport Association makes a return to Shackleton with another six classes for their first event of 2021.

An all-Ireland entry is expected in the phenomenally exciting superbike engine race buggies, a huge entry is expected for the highly popular Mini Cup class and with the rear-wheel-drive MX5’s on track this will undoubtedly be another superb RSA event.

‘Start your engines’ can be heard and smelt at 10.15am at all RSA events and spectators are alwaysvery welcome and with the adult entry fee of only £10 and deals available for children and families together with senior citizens enjoying free entry.

Contact info@therallysportassociation.com or on 048 38 39 3344 for more information.