Big homecoming this evening for Donegal Olympian

Milford Community Games in conjunction with Milford AC will host a homecoming welcome for Olmpian Brendan Boyce in Milford this evening.

Boyce put in a tremendous performance in the Tokyo Olympics to finish 10th overall in the men's 50km race walk.

The local community would like to acknowledge that performance by welcoming him back to his home town two weeks after his heroic performance in the heat of Sapporo, where this most gruelling of endurance events took place.

His family and supporters will meet up with Brendan at the Silver Tassie Hotel at around 5.30pm as he will be on route from Cork where he is currently living.

The cavalcade will make its way to Milford for an outdoor presentation at the council offices in Milford at approximately 6.00 pm.

Everyone is welcome to come out and support the three time Olympian.