Council gritters in action tonight

Assume no road is ice free

All Donegal routes to be gritted from 7pm this Tuesday November 19.

The gritting route index is as follows:

06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.

Check map: https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW

