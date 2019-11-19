NEWS
Council gritters in action tonight
Assume no road is ice free
All Donegal routes to be gritted from 7pm this Tuesday November 19.
The gritting route index is as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.
Check map: https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW
