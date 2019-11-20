Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair launch on RTÉ RnaG

This year’s Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair festival will take place from December 27 to January 1, and it will be officially launched on Bladhaire on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Thursday, November 28 at 3pm, together with the brand new album from Donegal fiddle trio FIDIL.

The school draws musicians and visitors from far and wide to north-west Donegal every December, and the programme of events for this year will include music workshops with some of the country’s top musicians, and concerts with FIDIL, Dervish and Julie Fowlis, Zoë Conway, John McIntyre and Éamon Doorley, to name but a few. Cathal Ó Gallchóir and Conor Byrne will be in studio with Áine Ní Bhreisleáin to tell us all about this year’s festival.

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin

FIDIL are the talented Donegal fiddlers Ciarán Ó Maonaigh, Aidan O’Donnell and Damien McGeehan, and they will be launching their first album in ten years, Decade, on Bladhaire as part of the school launch. The group will be playing on December 30 in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

All information on Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 2019 can be found online at www.scoilgheimhridh.com.

Tune to Bladhaire on RTÉ RnaG on Thursday, November 28 at 3pm for a great show packed with live music to launch Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 2019, and Decade, the new album from FIDIL.