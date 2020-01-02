Sporting legend Packie Bonner ends the year by reaching new heights and begins the year with a wave of enthusiasm

Former Republic of Ireland International goalkeeper, Packie Bonner, was among those who battled their way to the top of Errigal on the final day of the year, 2019.

Photographs from the top of Errigal which captured the final sunrise and the final sunset, of the decade, made their way around the globe as 2019 came to an end.

Photograph a repost from #coolestplaceontheplanet @donegallive #donegallive

The former Celtic player, Packie Bonner, was quick to tweet pictures of his ascent on Twitter.

Climbing Errigal Mountain on the last day of 2019 pic.twitter.com/qgbActbOSh — Packie Bonner (@PackieBonner1) December 31, 2019

The worldcup hero took to his local beach the following morning - on the very first day of the decade, to wish eveeryone a happy new year.

If you want to hear his New Year message, please visit our #Donegallive @donegallive instagram page.