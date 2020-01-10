Heavy rain today as Met Éireann issue yellow weather alert for Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway

Contact
Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Donegal which will see heavy rain this afternoon and a warning for localised and coastal flooding.
Met Éireann say that the warning will continue for a 24-hour period starting at 3pm today (Friday) and continue until 3pm on Saturday.
They say that heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm over the period with localised flooding, is on the cards.
They added: "At the coast high seas and strong to gale force southerly winds will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding."
The counties of Galway, Mayo and Sligo are also included in the warning, so Donegal drivers are also asked to be vigilant of travelling down the west coast.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
U17 Management Team L-R - Michael Funston – Coach, Eloka Asokuh – Head Coach, Shernan Mc Cay – Coach, Chris O Donnell – GK coach
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.