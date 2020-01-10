Heavy rain today as Met Éireann issue yellow weather alert for Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Donegal which will see heavy rain this afternoon and a warning for localised and coastal flooding.

Met Éireann say that the warning will continue for a 24-hour period starting at 3pm today (Friday) and continue until 3pm on Saturday.

They say that heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm over the period with localised flooding, is on the cards.

They added: "At the coast high seas and strong to gale force southerly winds will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding."

The counties of Galway, Mayo and Sligo are also included in the warning, so Donegal drivers are also asked to be vigilant of travelling down the west coast.