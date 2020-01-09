Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal roadworks 'too close' to Greencastle's Northburg Castle

National Monuments Service Investigation of roadworks 'too close' to historical structure

Northburgh Castle in Greencastle

Road works "too close" to Northburgh Castle in Inishowen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Potentially illegal road works in the vicinity of one of Donegal's most iconic historical structures was the subject of a Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht investigation, Donegal Live can exclusively reveal.


The road works took place close to Northburg Castle in Greencastle in East Inishowen in mid-December and were investigated by an official from the National Monuments Service.


Confirmation of the National Monuments Service investigation in Greencastle followed an enquiry from Donegal Live.

Donegal Live was contacted by a couple of concerned Greencastle readers who had noticed access work taking place what they described as “far too close to the Castle” in mid-December.


The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said: “The Department has been made aware of activity in the vicinity to the Castle at Greencastle.


“An official from National Monuments Service will be visiting the site on Monday [December 23]. Pending that inspection, the Department is not in a position to make any further comment.”


Northburg Castle was once one of the most impressive Norman castles to be built in Ireland. It was built by Richard de Burgh in 1305 on a promontory rock overlooking Lough Foyle. The walls in the polygonal tower are more than 12-feet thick.


The Castle was attacked and captured by Robert the Bruce of Scotland soon after its completion in 1316 but it was soon recaptured by De Burgh again. In 1333, his grandson, William, was murdered here in revenge for slowly starving his distant cousin, Walter De Burgh to death.


The Castle later fell into the hands of the powerful O'Doherty Clan of Inishowen. In 1555 the O'Donnell's attacked the O'Doherty's in Greencastle using cannon and nearly destroying the complete structure.


The National Monuments Service is part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and plays a key role in the protection of our archaeological heritage. The organisation has responsibility for archaeological issues arising at National Monuments in State care.


The National Monuments Service also provides advice to planning authorities on development proposals (development plans, heritage plans and individual planning applications) that may have implications for the archaeological heritage and provides advice to individuals and local groups on archaeological issues.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie