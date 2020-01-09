Donegal roadworks 'too close' to Greencastle's Northburg Castle

Contact
Road works "too close" to Northburgh Castle in Inishowen
Potentially illegal road works in the vicinity of one of Donegal's most iconic historical structures was the subject of a Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht investigation, Donegal Live can exclusively reveal.
The road works took place close to Northburg Castle in Greencastle in East Inishowen in mid-December and were investigated by an official from the National Monuments Service.
Confirmation of the National Monuments Service investigation in Greencastle followed an enquiry from Donegal Live.
Donegal Live was contacted by a couple of concerned Greencastle readers who had noticed access work taking place what they described as “far too close to the Castle” in mid-December.
The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said: “The Department has been made aware of activity in the vicinity to the Castle at Greencastle.
“An official from National Monuments Service will be visiting the site on Monday [December 23]. Pending that inspection, the Department is not in a position to make any further comment.”
Northburg Castle was once one of the most impressive Norman castles to be built in Ireland. It was built by Richard de Burgh in 1305 on a promontory rock overlooking Lough Foyle. The walls in the polygonal tower are more than 12-feet thick.
The Castle was attacked and captured by Robert the Bruce of Scotland soon after its completion in 1316 but it was soon recaptured by De Burgh again. In 1333, his grandson, William, was murdered here in revenge for slowly starving his distant cousin, Walter De Burgh to death.
The Castle later fell into the hands of the powerful O'Doherty Clan of Inishowen. In 1555 the O'Donnell's attacked the O'Doherty's in Greencastle using cannon and nearly destroying the complete structure.
The National Monuments Service is part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and plays a key role in the protection of our archaeological heritage. The organisation has responsibility for archaeological issues arising at National Monuments in State care.
The National Monuments Service also provides advice to planning authorities on development proposals (development plans, heritage plans and individual planning applications) that may have implications for the archaeological heritage and provides advice to individuals and local groups on archaeological issues.
