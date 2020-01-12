Met Éireann issues Donegal with weather warning as Storm Brendan set to hit

Today we will see moderate weather with sunny spells, passing showers and southwest breezes.

It will be cloudier for a spell this evening with highs of 5 to 8 degrees.

It will be mainly dry tonight with clear spells developing early tonight.

Cloud will thicken from the west overnight. There will be a touch of frost but temperatures will rise as dawn breaks and winds will strengthen.

Monday

Weather warnings are in place for tomorrow, Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a 7-day Atlantic chart.

Read also: Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning as Storm Brendan sweeps towards Donegal

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/haky7wDz3I January 12, 2020

It will become very windy later on Monday morning. During the early afternoon, it will be stormy near the west coast, with heavy, possibly thundery and squally, rain extending eastwards, with spot flooding likely.

Sunny spells and showers will follow from the west in the later afternoon and evening, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Near gale to gale force southeast winds will develop on Monday with severe and damaging gusts, especially near the west coast. Gales with severe and damaging gusts will continue in the west.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of strong winds, high spring tides and storm surge.

The Irish Coast Guard has issued a warning.