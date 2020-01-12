Contact

Met Éireann issues Donegal with weather warning as Storm Brendan set to hit

Sunday is forecast to be mild - the calm before the storm.......

Weather warnings in place

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Today we will see moderate weather with sunny spells, passing showers and southwest breezes.

It will be cloudier for a spell this evening with highs of 5 to 8 degrees.

It will be mainly dry tonight with clear spells developing early tonight.

Cloud will thicken from the west overnight. There will be a touch of frost but temperatures will rise as dawn breaks and winds will strengthen.

Monday

Weather warnings are in place for tomorrow, Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a 7-day Atlantic chart.

It will become very windy later on Monday morning. During the early afternoon, it will be stormy near the west coast, with heavy, possibly thundery and squally, rain extending eastwards, with spot flooding likely.

Sunny spells and showers will follow from the west in the later afternoon and evening, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Near gale to gale force southeast winds will develop on Monday with severe and damaging gusts, especially near the west coast. Gales with severe and damaging gusts will continue in the west.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of strong winds, high spring tides and storm surge. 

The Irish Coast Guard has issued a warning. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

