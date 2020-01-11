Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning as Storm Brendan sweeps towards Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status orange - wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The warning will be in place from 07:00 Monday to 23:59 on Monday January 13.

The warning was issued at 15:00 today, Saturday.