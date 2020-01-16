Donegal school expansion as Buncrana's Scoil Mhuire builds on its success

The principal of Buncrana's Scoil Mhuire said she was “overwhelmed, excited and ecstatic” by the announcement of a major building project for the school.



Speaking to Donegal Live, a clearly delighted Rosaleen Grant said it was “great news for our students, teachers, parents and the wider school community.”



Scoil Mhuire has been approved for three science laboratories with preparation areas; two mainstream classrooms; two special education teaching rooms; a three class base for children with special educational needs; a home economics room; and a room for design and communications graphics.



Ms Grant added: “Following the phone call from Minister McHugh, I am sincerely overwhelmed, excited and ecstatic with this proposed development. This is great news for our students, teachers, parents and the wider school community.



“Our numbers have increased by more than 200 in the last five years and we currently have 3 special class units for moderate and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) students.



“On the back of winning two highly commended rosettes at the BT Young Scientists’ Exhibition in Dublin last week, the allocation of the new Science labs is an endorsement of the wonderful work being done in Science for STEM education both inside and outside the classroom.



“We were delighted with our sustainable energy building project last summer and this recent announcement will secure an inclusive and progressive future for Scoil Mhuire students into the new decade and further enhance our delivery of the revised Junior Cycle and proposed new Senior Cycle, as we approach the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Sisters of Mercy in Buncrana in 2022. The Convent site was recently acquired from the Sisters by Scoil Mhuire,” said Ms Grant.



Ms Grant said she also extend a great debt of gratitude to Minister McHugh and all those who assisted Scoil Mhuire in any way to get us to this point.



Announcing what he described as a “major building project” for Scoil Mhuire, Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD said it was “great news” for the school.



Minister McHugh said: “It is a really substantial project and will be a massive bonus for the school.



“I am sure the whole team at the school and the wider community of Scoil Mhuire will be looking forward to this major development, which has been approved by the Department of Education and Skills’ Building Unit.



“This is a very big project for Scoil Mhuire. It is one of many that I have ensured progressed in good time over the last 14 months and I hope it will be of huge benefit to the school community, the staff and the students.”



“The Department will now engage with Scoil Mhuire to work out the best approach to the development,” concluded Minister McHugh.