Donegal #GE2020 tallies indicate runaway success for SF's Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Live at the Aura (12.45pm):

Around Inishowen #GE2020 poll snapshot

With all the Donegal General Election 2020 boxes tallied in Inishowen, the early indications are Sinn Féin's Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will regain the seat he lost to Thomas Pringle in General Election 2016.

A snapshot of three Inishowen boxes, right across the peninsula from Malin Head to Newtowncunningham, shows Mac Lochlainn topping the poll in each.

Malin Head

In Malin Head, Sinn Fein candidate Pádraig Mac Lochlainn polled 96 votes in one box. The rest of the results were as follows: The rest of the results were as follows: Peter Casey (4), Pearse Doherty (35), Pat The Cope Gallagher (1), Martin Harley (2), Charlie McConalogue (61), Niall McConnell (2), Arthur McGuinness (0), Joe McHugh (34), John O'Donnell (0),Thomas Pringle (6), Mary T Sweeney (3) and Michael White (12). The Total Poll was 221.

Ballymacarry

In Ballymacarry (Buncrana Rural Electoral District), Sinn Fein candidate Pádraig Mac Lochlainn polled 214 votes in one box. The rest of the results were as follows: Peter Casey (12), Pearse Doherty (25), Pat The Cope Gallagher (3), Martin Harley (0), Charlie McConalogue (51), Niall McConnell (2), Arthur McGuinness (0), Joe McHugh (14), John O'Donnell (2),Thomas Pringle (4), Mary T Sweeney (17) and Michael White (4). The Total Poll was 348.

Newtowncunningham

In Newtowncunningham, Sinn Fein candidate Pádraig Mac Lochlainn polled 151 votes in one box. The rest of the results were as follows: The rest of the results were as follows: Peter Casey (7), Pearse Doherty (48), Pat The Cope Gallagher (5), Martin Harley (0), Charlie McConalogue (99), Niall McConnell (1), Arthur McGuinness (0), Joe McHugh (32), John O'Donnell (9),Thomas Pringle (7), Mary T Sweeney (10) and Michael White (5). The Total Poll was 374.