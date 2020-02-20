Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for Donegal with risk of localised flooding

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain with 25 to 35mm of rain expected during the period.

The ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the forecast rainfall may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

The warning is valid from 03.00 on Friday morning until 03:00 on Saturday morning.