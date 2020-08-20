UPDATE : 3 people dead as car plunges into Foyle following Road Traffic Collision

UPDATE: Three people have died in a Road Traffic Collision in Donegal during which a car left the road and plunged into Lough Foyle.

An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene, where a man and two children have died. A women escaped from the vehicle.

The RTC took place at approximately 10.30pm, near the Point Inn in Quigley's Point in Inishowen. The vehicle is believed to have plunged into Lough Foyle. The road remains closed at this time.

More to follow.