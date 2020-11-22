Donegal Yellow Rainfall alert

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for counties Donegal, Connacht, Clare and Kerry.

The Rainfall warning was issued at 11.00am today (Sunday, November 22, 2020) and is valid from 2.00pm on Monday (November 23) until 2.00pm on Tuesday (November 24).

The warning is for heavy rain later Monday, Monday night and Tuesday, which may cause some river and localised flooding.