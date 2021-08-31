Donegal delight as Katie-George Dunlevy wins Paralympic gold

Eve McCrystal, right, and Katie George Dunlevy of Ireland, celebrate with the Irish tri-colour after winning gold in the Women's B Time Trial at the Fuji International Speedway
Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have just won gold in the Women's B Time Trial at the Fuji International Speedway at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan, with a time of 47:32.07.
It’s the duo’s second medal at the Games, having won silver in the B 3,000m Pursuit at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday morning.
No doubt there was great celebrations at the family home outside London where her parents Alana and John and family live and also in Mountcharles and Donegal, John's native area.
More to follow ...
