Loganair flies from Donegal to Glasgow for the last time

The last ever Loganair flight from Donegal Airport to Glasgow made its landing today.

The Saab 340B left Carrickfin at 12.07pm, landing in Glasgow at 12.50.

Earlier this year, Loganair announced that it has chosen to focus on key destinations. The airline cutt its Donegal and Jersey routes ‘to support its industry-leading position in the recovery from the pandemic.’

Flights ran on Mondays and Fridays and the route was popular since its launch in the early 1990s. The service provided a a vital link between West Donegal and Scotland.

The service later changed operators to Stobart Air and returned to Loganair in 2018.

The departure of Loganair from Carrickfin leaves the Donegal-Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) as the only passenger service running from Donegal Airport, which employs 30 people directly,

This week, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus said that it is vital that new carriers are secured for the Donegal Airport services to Dublin and Glasgow.

The Midlands Northwest with with Management Director Eilis Docherty alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Cllr John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh.

MacManus said: “Donegal Airport is widely recognised as a key element of the county’s infrastructure. It is a critical driver of economic development and tourism in the northwest region and it is pivotal to the local economy, with 30 people directly employed by the airport and many more working in spin-off industries.”