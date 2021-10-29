Breaking News: Council issues enforcement notice against Cassidy Brothers

Cassidy Brothers has been told to close down a site in Cranford, where the firm has a concrete batching plant and a storage yard.

The firm is a company caught up in the MICA scandal over defective blocks.

Donegal County Council has opened three unauthorised development cases over other sides associated with Cassidy’s.

The plant in Cranford must cease operation within eight weeks and all of the plant is to be removed from the land.

The notice was issued by the local authority last Thursday, October 21.

The site will have to be secure by a 1.8m high fence.

In a statement, Cassidy Brothers said: “Donegal County Council has raised a number of planning issues with us and we are actively and constructively engaging with the council to address all of the said issues.

“Separately, we also note that it has been reported that the Housing Minister has ordered an audit of all quarries in County Donegal and again we welcome this development. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with any and all public or independent inquiries and studies.”

