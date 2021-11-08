Man arrested after armed hostage in Ballybofey

A man has been arrested following a suspected firearms incident in Ballybofey.
Some neighbours in the area of Knock are understood to have been asked to leave their homes for a period. Those with no alternative arrangements were advised to stay indoors.
Donegal Live understands that a hostage situation developed with one man believed to have been armed with a gun.
“Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a domestic dwelling near Ballybofey, County Donegal, on the afternoon of Monday, 8th November, 2021,” a Garda spokesperson told Donegal Live.
“One man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.
“No further information is available at this time.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.