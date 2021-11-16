Search

16/11/2021

Jason Quigley has eyes set on his biggest prize yet

Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley fights for the WBO World middleweight title on Friday. Photo: Emily Harney / Matchroom

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in New Hampshire

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason Quigley fights for a world title on Friday night - but the Donegal middleweight will treat this fight like any other.

Quigley (19-1, 14KOs) faces WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18KOs) at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

It’s the biggest night of Quigley’s life as the former Irish amateur standout looks to upset the unbeaten Andrade, who is making his fifth defence of the title.

“I’m in the perfect stage in my life and my career to deal with this situation,” a relaxed Quigley said.

“In terms of my outlook and my focus this is just another fight and I’m training my absolute ass off in the gym to get that ‘W’.

“To get that will mean so much in this fight more than in any other fight.

“So there is obviously bits of excitement there that I am learning to control and learning to tunnel vision and focus on the things that matter — getting to the ring 100 per cent the best person I can be on the night.”

Quigley re-entered the top ten of the world rankings with an impressive decision win against Shane Mosley Jr in May.

In the moments after that win in Las Vegas, Quigley - who saw a previous shot at the WBA world title with Ryota Murata fall through in 2018 - sought a meeting with Andrade.

The Ballybofey man spent three weeks at the base of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Morcambe, England before flying to Boston on Thursday.

“I think he tires a lot in his fights,” Quigley said of the Rhode Island southpaw.

“He’s a strong, messy type of a fighter. He might have little confidence in himself and thinks he needs to start fast to get ahead and then gets into that comfort zone. So, obviously, I’m going to try and not let him get into that comfort zone.

“Me and Andy (Lee) have been working for weeks on end on different strategies, tactics.”

Lee, who has been working as Quigley’s trainer since 2019, won the WBO world middleweight title when he stunned Matt Korobov in 2014. The belt was previously won by another Irish icon, Steve Collins. The Golden Boy Promotions contender is aware of the footsteps he could be following.

The 10,000-seater SNHU Arena is close to Andrade’s back yard, but Quigley an expect a deafening Irish roar when he makes his ring walk.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing.

“Restrictions are lifted, the Irish are going to be there, anybody I’m talking to over there as well, they’re saying there are buses coming up from New York, Boston, I’m looking forward to getting into that atmosphere.

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent.”

