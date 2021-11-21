Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening - November 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, Donegal / Ballinamore, Leitrim

- Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Newtown, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

- Rena Boyle, Ballyshannon

- William Glackin, Malin Head

- Gillian Coyle, Newtowncunningham

- Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

- Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, Donegal / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, and formerly of Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Mary, and much loved father of Michael, Martin, Chris and Mary Rose and also his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren (Sinéad, Eimear, Jane, Erin, Brian, Michelle, Thomas and Jonathan), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 5pm on Monday evening going to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties for 6pm to repose overnight.

You may sympathise with the family until 8pm. House private due to current Covid-19 guidelines.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties or any family member.

Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Newtown, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Newtown, Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

Retired Consultant Vascular Surgeon

14th November 2021, suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Belfast.

Devoted husband of the late Rosemary and loving father of Susan, Michael, Robert, and Luc. Adored grandfather to his four grandchildren Zoë, Alexandra, Martha and Zara. Much loved father-in -law to Alex, Jennifer, and John. Sadly missed by his brothers Francis and Christopher and their families.

Michael is reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Home 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX on Monday 22nd November between 1.00pm and 3.00pm for those that wish to pay their respects.

Private committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Further Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran on 0862492036

House strictly private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) c/o Breslin’s Funeral Directors, Bundoran

Rena Boyle, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rena Boyle (née McGarrigle), 44 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Packie. Dear mother of Conor, Patrick, Gerard, Joan and Deirdre, and her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren Aaron, Adam, Ciara, Cora, Ava, James, Dominic, Clair, Eleanor, Edward & James and her great grandchildren Shay, Fiachra & Faolain and her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence Sunday and Monday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ballyshannon day care centre or The Alzheimer society c/o John McGee & Sons funeral directors or any family member. House Private at the morning of funeral please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/patricksballyshannon

William Glackin, Malin Head

The death has occurred of William Glackin, Ballygorman, Malin Head at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

His remains are reposing at his late Residence from 4pm today, Saturday.

Funeral leaving there on Monday going to St Mary Church Lagg Malin Co Donegal for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterward in Adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife, Mary, son Alec, daughters, Jennifer, Elaine and Emma, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters and extended family.

House strictly private at the request of the Deceased, for family only.

Gillian Coyle, Newtowncunningham



The death has occurred at home surrounded by her loving family of Gillian Coyle, No.7 Orchard Grove, Newtowncunningham.

Lovingly missed by her partner Charlene, daughter Jade, son Adam, grandchildren, Arielle and CJ, her mother Evelyn McDaid, sister Collette, brothers Vincent and Shaun, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Gillian was predeceased by her father Vincent.

Gillian will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening Saturday. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 12.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 1pm. requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass may be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of funeral please.

Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow. Colin O’Toole, 48, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, November, 15 at Letterkenny University Hospital. Son of the late Desmond O’Toole (Harbour Bar, Bray). Mourned and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Deirdre, adored son Ollie, mother Maureen, sister Suzanne, brother Mark, brother-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Anosha, nephews, niece, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, November 21 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 22 at 10am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny, following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely.

Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son in law Phil, daughter in law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church and St Constantine, Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

