World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims
Today is World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims.
To mark the day, The Road Safety Authority of Ireland is hosting World Day of Remembrance 2021 Ceremony, online at 2.00pm (Sunday).
The 2021 #WorldDayofRemembrance ceremony took place on Tuesday in the Museum of Literature Ireland.
The RSA said: "Please enjoy now, that ceremony, dedicated to the memory of those who have been affected by road traffic collisions in Ireland and further afield."
The World Day of Remembrance 2021 Ceremony can be viewed here: https://fb.me/e/1T0T6nblK
Events are taking place nationally to mark the day. For more information, please see: https://bit.ly/3oedsl4.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.