'Alarming' lack of vehicles for Donegal Gardaí

A lack of adequate vehicles is providing to be a major obstacle for Gardaí in Donegal.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn admitted that the situation is ‘very difficult’ at the moment.

The Chief Super has made several applications to Garda HQ in an attempt to ‘fill the gap’.

“The answer back is that there will be no purchase of cars until the new year,” Chief Superintendent McGinn told the latest meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

Earlier tis year, it was revealed that the drugs unit in the Donegal Garda Division had no unmarked car.

Despite drug crime in the county soaring last year, the dedicated section was without an unmarked vehicle.

At the time, Brendan O’Connor, a Dunfanaghy-based Garda who is the Vice President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said members were experiencing ‘huge frustration’.

Super Intendent McGinn admitted that the lack of basic ‘tools of the trade’ was making responding to 999 calls or carrying out drug operations very difficult.

“It is affecting the service,” she said.

Councillor Paul Canning said it was disappointing that a lack of machinery was causing problems.

Councilloir Gerry Crawford suggested that the JPC give whatever support it could to the force.

“This is very concerning and alarming,” Councillor Crawford said. “We should appeal to the powers that be.”