07 Dec 2021

Breaking News: All Donegal schools closed due to Storm Barra

CLASSROOM SCHOOL

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

All schools in Donegal will stay closed on Wednesday with Storm Barra set to las the county.

The Department of Education this evening admixed that all schools that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday

“This will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place,” a statement said.

This includes counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

“Schools that are no longer in a Red or Orange Alert area can reopen, provided that, if there are concerns, school managers have had an opportunity to check for fallen wires and other serious damage in the vicinity of school buildings. 

“If an individual school (in a yellow area) is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm the Board of Management can make a decision to remain closed for tomorrow.

“All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.”

Met Éireann have issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal that is effective from 2am until 2pm on Wednesday.

Guts of up to 130km/h are expected.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said: “Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely."

