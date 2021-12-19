Another Irish record sees Mona McSharry into 100m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry delivered another new Irish record to qualify for the 100m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

McSharry booked a spot in the final thanks to a new personal best of 1:04.22.

The superb swim at the Emirates Arena is the FIFTH Irish record posted by McSharry in the last four days.

The Marlins Swimming Club star, now a student at University of Tennessee, has also recorded new Irish bests in the 100m individual medley and the 50m breaststroke - breaking those times twice since Thursday.

In Sunday morning’s 100m breaststroke heat, McSharry qualified as the second fastest competitor, swimming 1:04.59.

Qianting Tang from China was the winner of McSharry’s semi-final, finishing in 1:03.99.

Out of lane 4, McSharry was just 0.23 seconds behind and goes into Monday’s fins as the third fastest overall with Sweden’s Sophie Hansson winning the second semi in 1:0417.

McSharry’s previous best in the 100m breaststroke was the 1:04.36 she clocked at the 2019 European Short Course Championships in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, the Grange native qualified for the 100m breaststroke final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she finished in eighth spot.