21 Dec 2021

Mona McSharry ends World Championships with another Irish record

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A day after winning the 100m bronze medal, Mona McSharry broke an EIGHTH Irish record in Tuesday’s 200m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships.

McSharry finished seventh in the 200m final, claiming a new Irish best time of 2:20.19.

The Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshannon graduate, swimming out of lane one, was in the bronze medal place at 150m.

The 21-year-old set a new mark of 2:21.59 in Tuesday morning’s heat and shaved a further 1.4 seconds off that in the final.

Emily Escobedo from the United States won gold in 2:17.85 with Evgeniia Chikunova of Russia taking silver and Britain’s Molly Renshaw got in for silver (2:17.96).

It has been a remarkable few days in Abu Dhabi for the Grange native.

On Monday, McSharry scooped bronze in the 100m breaststroke final, recording a new Irish record of 1:03.92.

Then, McSharry came with a superb finish to edge Jamaican star Alia Atkinson, the defending champion and world record holder, to the podium place.

At the Emirates Arena, McSharry broke each of the 50m breaststroke, 100m individual medley, 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke records twice.

She was pipped to a medal in Friday’s 50m breaststroke final, finishing in fourth spot.

The University of Tennessee student was a finalist in the 100m breaststroke at the Olympic Games in June.

