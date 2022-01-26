Search

26 Jan 2022

Former Letterkenny Rovers defender signs for Serie A Udinese

The current Ireland under-19 international played for the Leckview club in 2011 under coaches Michael Boyle and Brian Gallagher

James Abankwah played for Letterkenny Rovers as a seven-year-old

Reporter:

Alan Foley

26 Jan 2022 11:24 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Former Letterkenny Rovers defender James Abankwah has signed for Italian Serie A side Udinese.

Abankwah, who turned 18 earlier this month, has signed a deal with the Serie A outfit that runs until 2026, from St Patrick's Athletic.

The fee is "six figures" but reported to be more than the €500,000 paid by Manchester City to Shamrock Rovers for Gavin Bazunu.

“I’m buzzing and absolutely delighted that the deal is gone,” said Abankwah, who joined Pat’s from Cherry Orchard but will stay at the Inchicore club until the summer on loan, to enable him complete his Leaving Certificate in June.

“I found out last week about the interest, flew out on Monday, had my medical on Tuesday and signed today, so I’m really looking forward to it. The people here are lovely, they’ve been very welcoming, the city is very nice.

“I’m feeling very happy right now and I’m lost for words. I’d like to thank St Pat’s, Cherry Orchard, Melview FC and Letterkenny Rovers. I’m looking forward to getting going and still have a big six months at St Pat’s and my Leaving Cert.”

Letterkenny Rovers passed on their congratulations to their former player:

