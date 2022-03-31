Live: Fr Paddy O'Kane funeral

Culdaff's Fr Paddy O'Kane's Requiem Mass today
Requiem Mass for the late Fr Paddy O'Kane from Culdaff is taking place in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, at 2 o'clock today.
It can be viewed live using this link: http://www.holyfamily-parish.com/media.html
Tributes have been paid to Fr Paddy O'Kane.
Fr O'Kane, orginially from Culdaff, had been PP of the Holy Family Parish in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry for many years.
Announcing his sudden death on Facebook, the Parish of The Three Patrons said: "Fr Paddy was well loved and respected near and far for his loving and wholehearted dedication to his priestly ministry and pastoral care to so many people, especially in times of trouble and great suffering.
"We will miss his words of wisdom, kind heart and good humour.
"May the Lord reward his good and faithful service and bring him the perfect peace he longed for."
Fr O'Kane's funeral arrangements will be made later.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.