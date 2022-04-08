Long traffic delays on Barnesmore Gap after road traffic collision

he collision occurred on the N15 between Ballybofey and Donegal Town
There are long traffic delays on the Barnesmore Gap following a road traffic collision.
The collision occurred on the Ballybofey side of the gap.
Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.
