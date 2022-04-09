Search

09 Apr 2022

'Lose/lose for Killybegs is win/win for Foyle Port'

Norwegian vessel turned away from Killybegs heads to Foyle Port

Norwegian Trawler: 'Ingrid Majala' on way to Foyle Port

Norwegian Trawler: 'Ingrid Majala' on way to Foyle Port

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

09 Apr 2022 9:10 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A Norwegian-registered fishing vessel is currently heading up Lough Foyle to Foyle Port outside Derry, having earlier been turned away from Killybegs Harbour in County Donegal.

Inish Live understands the vessel, 'Ingrid Majala', is carrying a full cargo of blue whiting and is the second vessel turned away from Killybegs this week, to land its catch at Foyle Port.

Inishowen fisherman, Liam O'Brien, described the situation as "win / win for Foyle Port and lose / lose for Killybegs".

Mr O'Brien was referring to the ongoing controversy in Killybegs Harbour, where, according to Brendan Byrne, chief executive officer of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency (SFPA) has changed the rules on weighing blue whiting, without warning. 

Several vessels were turned away from Killybegs Harbour this week because they refused to weigh the blue whiting out of water, as this would lead to its degradation and mean it was no longer fit for human consumption.

It has been estimated that over €1 million was lost over the past week. There are fears, if the situation continues, it could seriously damage Killybeg's reputation as Ireland's premier fishing port. 

Recommended Reading

Public meeting on Killybegs fishing industry crisis

Meeting takes place in Tara Hotel this afternoon at 4pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media